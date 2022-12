Pascal Siakam Set a Career-High, Warriors Take an L from the Nets, and Ja Morant Isn't Worried About the West

Pascal Siakam set a career-high as the Raptors effectively end the Knicks Winning Streak.

Meanwhile, the Warriors suffer at the hands of KD & Co.

As they take a L from Brooklyn and Ja Morant said he's fine in the West as the Celtics were the team to beat.