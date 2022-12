Webley Alecto and Tempest Back in Stock - Update Video

Two of our most popular single shot target/hunting pellet shooters are back in stock again after what has been a rather long delay.

The truth of the matter is we just didn't have a supplier for them anymore here in Canada until now.

Webley as a company has been through some pretty big changes over the past several years and now hopefully it has all been worked out and supply will be steady.