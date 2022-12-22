$1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill May Make Millions of Americans Ineligible for Medicaid

NBC reports that millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid amid the COVID pandemic could lose their coverage in spring.

During the pandemic, Congress barred states from kicking people out of the program for as long as the federal public health emergency remained in effect.

According to a recent $1.7 trillion bill meant to fund the government through September, Medicaid coverage protections could be eliminated in April 2023.

As of April 1, Medicaid agencies conducting redeterminations for people enrolled in the program can result in a termination of Medicaid coverage.

, Jack Rollins, director of federal policy at the National Association of Medicaid Directors, via NBC.

NBC reports that Congress has to pass the 4,000-page bill by December 23 in order to avoid a looming government shutdown.

According to the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department, about 15 million Americans could lose Medicaid coverage once enrollment protections are rescinded.

NBC reports that many people will have to look to Affordable Care Act marketplaces to get new coverage.

According to HHS estimates, about one-third of people losing Medicaid coverage will be eligible for tax credits for marketplace insurance