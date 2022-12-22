Tips for Walking Safely Over Ice, Snow and Slush

Tips for Walking Safely , Over Ice, Snow , and Slush.

Winter can be a tricky time for pedestrians.

Even going out to walk pets or to check the mail can become fraught with possibilities for injury.

.

Those who live in regions with regular snow know how important winter footwear can be.

Boots with outer soles that lay a firm grip on slippery surfaces can make a huge difference.

According to the experienced, the first rule of walking in snow or on ice is to never leave your home without your cell phone.

In case there is an emergency, you'll be able to contact someone for assistance.

While it may sound obvious, take it slow on slippery surfaces.

.

This means you'll need to factor in plenty of extra time to get to where you're headed.

If you're able to use handrails and steps, do so as they provide extra stability this time of year.

If there are no handrails, walking sideways can help create a little more friction.

Imitating a duck or penguin's walk can also be useful, even if it looks and feels silly.

Pay extra attention to your surroundings, and make use of a backpack so that you're not tempted to carry heavy items. If you have a cane, fitting the bottom of it with an icepick can help.

Finally, if you should start to fall, tuck your chin into your chest and try to fall on a forearm first instead of your hands