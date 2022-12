RSPCA urge owners to ask for help amid rising living costs

The RSPCA has urged anyone struggling to look after their pets to contact the charity for help rather than abandoning them, as the cost of living continues to soar.

The animal welfare charity says it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.

Report by Patelr.

