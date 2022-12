2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #17: Ferio Tego Generoso (2021)

Coming in at #17 is the Ferio Tego Generoso.

Ferio Tego is the company launched by Nat Sherman International alumni Michael Herklots and Brendon Scott.

When Ferio Tego began, it acquired and relaunched many of the brands from Nat Sherman International.

The company also launched two annual limited-edition cigars under its own name.

One cigar was the Ferio Tego Elegancia, which placed at number 25 on this year’s countdown.

The other was the Ferio Tego Generoso, which we unveil today at number 17.