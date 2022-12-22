Top 10 Things You Missed in House of the Dragon Episode 9

"House of the Dragon's" 9th episode had a ton of great details hidden within the drama of succession.

For this list, we’ll be looking at interesting details like references and Easter eggs in the episode “The Green Council” that may have gone over your head.

If you haven’t seen the episode yet, here is your spoiler warning.

Our countdown includes Yi Ti, Mysaria-Varys Parallels, Candle in the Window, Viserys’s Dragon Dream, and more!

What do you want to see in the season finale?

Let us know in the comments!