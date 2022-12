Q&A on Guerrilla Tools Video #1

Many questions were asked about the fine details of implementing the Guerrilla Tools to counter Big Tech.

Like 2FA Phone numbers, timing of transition, existing accounts, Options to changing phones, and so on.

It is true that the timing of what you do may identify a new account so some thought is required here.

This may require another Q&A session.

We will cover what we can today.