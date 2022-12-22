Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels ‘Hurt & Betrayed’ By Prince Harry Over Netflix Doc

Princess Kate reportedly feels “hurt and betrayed” after the “Harry and Meghan” documentary.
Princess Kate reportedly feels “hurt and betrayed” after the “Harry and Meghan” documentary.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did the opposite of mend old wounds with the royal family with 'Harry & Meghan.'
Prince William is maintaining a dignified silence - instead breaking cover to share the details of how he is celebrating Christmas..
Kate Middleton's "noble silence" on the royal rift shows "real strength," a PR expert has told Newsweek as the palace awaits the..