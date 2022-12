That ’90s Show

That ’90s Show Trailer - Netflix - Plot Synopsis: Welcome back to your favorite basement.

Same Formans, new friends.

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests in That ‘90s Show.