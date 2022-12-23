Donald Trump Omnibus Spending Bill

Any republican or democrat who signs this bill should be tried for treason.
PERIOD.
What the F happened to the balls of the men in this country.
One to many soy lattes for yall soft aces #trump #announcement #omnibus #joebiden
Any republican or democrat who signs this bill should be tried for treason.
PERIOD.
What the F happened to the balls of the men in this country.
One to many soy lattes for yall soft aces #trump #announcement #omnibus #joebiden
Merry Christmas! Here's the Spending Bill From Hell: Rand Paul Festivus; A Message From Donald Trump
Response to $1.7 trillion spending bill