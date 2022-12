John Arndt on #PJNET.tv 12/22/2022

John Arndt is the second oldest of the 14 Arndt siblings.

He co-hosts a podcast with his brother Mark and appears regularly on several FamTeam TV series.

The Arndt family has been featured in national and international media, including TLC's "Kids By the Dozen" series, the NRB TV network, the Montel Williams Show, Inside Edition, and the National Enquirer.

The official Arndt family video streaming app (FamTeam TV) is now available on Android and IOS.