12/22/22: THE OMNIBUS GRINCH BOY! BIDEN's Satan Elves Vs BIG Christmas Wins! #KariLake #Advent

12/22/22: Zelensky’s criminal performance in Congress last night pushed the Ominbus Bill through the Senate, which threatens American Sovereignty and neutered our Republican House for the coming 2023 Budget season.

We have traitors intent on destroying America.

We are in Advent, and it is time to focus on individual responsibility as we Fight for our Republic.

Please Pray for God’s Intervention and focus your Love and Spiritual Intentions on God, Repentance and taking Action in 2023....