Vladimir Putin says Russia wants 'end to war'; Russia says Kyiv is ignoring warnings | Oneindia News

On Thursday, Russia accused Kyiv and Washington of ignoring its concerns and asserted that the United States was using Ukraine as a battleground to weaken Russia.

It came as President Vladimir Putin insisted Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the fighting.

#VladimirPutin #RussiUkraineWar #VolodymyrZelensky