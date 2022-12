Daniel & Revelation pt. 5 - Daniel's 1st & 2nd Vision pt. 4

Part 4 of Daniel's 1st & 2nd vision primarily focuses on the feet and toes of Nebuchadnezzar's dream, the revised Roman Empire under the anti-Christ.

Greater details of this kingdom is given as not only chapter 8 had interpretation of this kingdom but since Daniel asked in chapter 7 for more understanding, he gains interpretation in this chapter, as well.

What are these greater details?

Watch this and the next two sessions to get them.