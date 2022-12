Senate approves $1.7 trillion spending bill to avoid government shutdown, aid Ukraine

With Congress coming down to the wire to keep the government open, there were questions Thursday if the $1.7 trillion spending bill would be derailed in the Senate.

But it cleared the chamber and heads to the House of Representatives where a vote is expected Friday.

John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the developments.