Dogs Stuck In Hot Desert Need Our Help! | Dodo Kids | Rescued!

When Esteban got a call about a pack of dogs living out in the desert, he knew he had to check it out.

What were they doing out there?

The desert was no place for a bunch of pups.

Immediately, he sprung into action to get these dogs out of the heat.

Along the way, Esteban meets a sweet pup named Persephone, and they form a bond that can’t be broken.