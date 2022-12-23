“Jesus Has an Urgent Message for this World” - John Carter, Jesus Near-Death Experiencer

Join our host, Tamara Caulder Richardson, The Southern Belle Medium® - 6x Near-Death Experiencer, International Evidential Medium known as the Southern Belle Medium®, and Christ Channeler as she interviews John Carter, a fellow Jesus Near-Death Experiencer as they talk about his time in Heaven, what he experienced, and things they both recall about their time with Jesus on the other side.

Prior to 9/11, John worked Maximum Security at Indiana’s Largest prison as a Corrections Officer and later became a Sergeant.

John successfully raised three children by himself, and they all have their own families.

These days, John is an empty nester and enjoys painting, growing roses, and helping others understand the unconditional love that Jesus has for them.