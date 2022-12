MAN has OVER 3,000 SUPERNATURAL ENCOUNTERS up close and PERSONAL

I have filmed UFOs, orbs by the thousands and captured GIANTS over 3 stories tall from another dimension on camera around 10 times.

I have had supernatural encounters so often I became the top spirit photographer from 2013 to 2018 with millions of people watching my videos on Youtube.

Here is a few encounters of the supernatural kind I have captured on camera so you know the spirit world is real.

I also got a message supernatural from Jesus Christ which changed my life forever.