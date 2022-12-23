All-new 2022 Mazda CX-60 Exterior Design in Machine Grey in Portugal

The Mazda CX-60 represents everything Mazda has incorporated into its DNA over the past 100 years, from the exterior and interior design to the most refined Japanese craftsmanship.

The imposing power portrayed by the beautiful and dynamic style of the Mazda CX-60 showcases the latest developments in Kodo design combined with the toughness of an SUV architecture featuring a front engine and rear-wheel drive bias platform.

A comprehensive range of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance systems ensures active safety at the highest level, contributing to the CX-60 achieving the Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating.

The Mazda CX-60 PHEV is a pioneer in the European plug-in hybrid space with a powertrain that combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5 four-cylinder direct-injection petrol with a large 100 kW electric motor and 355V, 17.8 kWh high capacity battery.

It displays outstanding environmental credentials with a WLTP combined fuel consumption of just 1.5 l/100 km, and WLTP combined CO2 emissions of only 33 g/km.

The diesel powertrain is a Mazda first – an all-new, 3.3-litre in-line six-cylinder e-Skyactiv D diesel engine.

Highly innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, the 254PS/187kW e-Skyactiv D delivers impressive performance of 0-100 km/h in only 7.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 219 km/h, returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 5.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 139 g/km and the 200PS/147kW variant returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of just 4.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of only 127 g/km.

Human-centric technologies have been revised and refined to perfect the Jinba-Ittai driving experience and, more than ever, meet the driver's individual needs.

The innovative Mazda Driver Personalization System will recognise the driver in the driver's seat and automatically adjust the environment to suit their physique and personal preferences.