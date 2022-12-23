Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE in Hightech silver Driving Video

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a real game changer: the hybrid powertrain is designed for maximum performance.

It combines the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) on the rear axle for a completely new driving experience.

In addition to the clearly noticeable immediate thrust, the independent layout also ensures a balanced weight distribution – which benefits driving dynamics and handling in equal measure.

Depending on the driving mode, the electric motor boosts power and torque according to the situation, for a particularly comfortable or performance-oriented driving experience.

All-electric driving is also possible.

The electric powertrain and the high-performance battery with 400 volts are AMG exclusive, in-house developments.

Just like in Formula 1™, the battery is specifically designed for fast power output and draw with innovative direct cooling of the cells.

The electric range of 13 kilometres allows a practical operating radius, for example in the city or in residential areas.

The combined system output is 500 kW (680 hp), the combined maximum system torque 1,020 Nm.

These are new peak values for the C-Class.