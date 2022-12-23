Jets’ Zach Wilson Gets Benched As Jaguars Cruise to Victory on TNF

The Jacksonville Jaguars got an easy win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, 19-3.
Zach Wilson was benched in the third quarter for backup Chris Streveler.
The Jacksonville Jaguars got an easy win on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets, 19-3.
Zach Wilson was benched in the third quarter for backup Chris Streveler.
Former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is leading the Jaguars' playoff push while Zach Wilson's future with the Jets looks shaky after..
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will start Thursday night's game against the Jaguars as Mike White has not been cleared for contact,..