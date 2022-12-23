A new watch hangout vid

12/20 news night watched the night after little news for you some journalism i dont get free medical like the illegals i gotta wait til the new year for coverage to set in.

So thats my reporting here on the home front i have very many blessing and im glad for them but its quite puzzling that millions coming in get the supposition of medical thats weirrrrrrd.

Anyways theres also music in the video!

Its quite disjointed and i own none of the content and this is just my "take" video and actually its to highlight my insanity and bring light on the darkness of mental health issues which as im sure youre all aware are all too present in america and yes the world most likely due to the internet and us poisoning the earthf.

Ooops!

Seeya in the comments my men tell me waht you think on todays news and the world you live in and be sure to sprawl with it just go full conciousness idc what you say we are here to speak