Youtuber MrBeast asks Elon Musk if he could be Twitter’s new CEO| Oneindia News *News

World’s most popular Youtuber MrBeast asked Twitter Boss Elon Musk that if he could be the next CEO after Musk posted a poll on the mirco-blogging site asking if he should step down as the CEO of the company.
#ElonMusk #MrBeast #TwitterCEO
On Tuesday, Elon Musk said that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement. Musk’s tweet read,..
In his latest tweet, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has asked whether he should 'step down as the head of Twitter?'. The billionaire has..