You've been Conned💉💉Bamboozled💉💉Gipped... click the link below

Now I get it, some didn't have a viable choice.

You're in a position where you need that job to feed the family and for whatever reason no other options were available... I get it.

The ones I'M giving the big Middle Finger to is the pushers of this that knew better and they had options that they don't think you should be afforded.

Oh and to the woefully stupid knuckledragging minions too... Eff you too.