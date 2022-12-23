Stunned!

Brian Henson had a perfect life, a thriving business, a beautiful, loving wife, and five wonderful children.

Until…one day, it was gone.

It took all he had to pull himself together to raise the children.

But…he did.

As the children, one by one left the nest, Brian found himself lost and alone.

Until…Barbara came along.

Sometimes solutions are not as good as they seem, though.

Facing a strained relationship, Brian and Barbara were living in turmoil.

And, just as it seemed things could not get any worse, they do.

An imposter has come into their lives…and he happens to be tall, tanned, and buff, intent on stealing Barbara’s love and possibly her life as well.

Barbara’s actions have crushed Brian’s heart and rocked him to the core.

Will he leave Barbara alone to suffer the consequences of her selfish actions or will he dig deep inside to save all that is dear to him?

Join in the page-by-page journey that will truly leave you…stunned.