Installing a Set of Seymour Duncan Phat Cat's in a Gibson Les Paul - plus Review!

In this video, I'll be installing a set of Seymour Duncan Phat Cat Humbucker Sized pickups.

These are a matching set.

I'll also be doing a review on them.

See if these are something you might like to put in your guitars.

Hopefully this video will help answer some questions you might have about them.