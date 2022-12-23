PAUL HARVEY'S SO GOD MADE A FARMER - 1978 BEST VERSION - AUDIO HISS REMOVED

So many versions of this I've found claim to be "restored audio" but they actually still suck.

This version does not....I don't think.... Image sequence by yours truly.

The audio has been carefully isolated and filtered with noise reduction.

The unbearable hiss has been removed and I have not inserted any annoying music to ruin the original recording.

The only thing I have added after the fact is a light reverb for a large-size room.

If you like what I'm doing, please Subscribe so you can stay informed of new content, and help this channel grow by telling people about it.

Consider buying me a coffee or giving a donation using the tip jar if you want to help contribute to the channel.

Thanks to all current and future subscribers.