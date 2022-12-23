Flight Cancellations Surpass 2,000 As "Once-In-A-Generation" Winter Storm Batters US
Flight tracking website FlightAware reports nearly 2,200 flights were canceled by 4 pm EST on Thursday, and delays of flights within, into, or out of the US were around 6,300.