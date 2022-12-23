New York: 900 passengers evacuated from Staten Island Ferry vessel due to fire| Oneindia News *News
Nearly 900 passengers were evacuated from Staten Island Ferry in New York after the engine room of the ship caught fire.

The incident happened at 5 pm local time.

