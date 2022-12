Ep 201: Behind Music Censorship with Gene Owens| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites singer/songwriter from the rock band Faithless Town, Gene Owens, to the show.

With recent songs “Do Not Comply”, “Live Free”, and “New World Order”, the band has found themselves banned on various social platforms for their art.

In this conversation, Gene shares more on his experiences, the technocratic agenda, and mass mind control programming that people should watch out for in mainstream music.