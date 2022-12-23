'The Serpent' Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison

Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday (December 23) after nearly two decades behind bars.
Francis Maguire reports.
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday (December 23) after nearly two decades behind bars.
Francis Maguire reports.
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing..
A French murderer who admitted to killing several western tourists is due to be set free from prison in Nepal after the country's..