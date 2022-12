#313 Surg and Peter of Home Star Roofing talk about the difficulty of roofing & teaching apprentices

Surg and Peter of Home Star Roofing join us to talk about the difficulty of roofing and teaching apprentices.

We discuss types of roofs, why different companies offer vastly different prices, and learning how to avoid overexertion.

The show also tackles the age-old question, why isn’t there an inspection for roofs?

Hear from some young but knowledgeable roofers on this episode of The Construction Life Podcast.