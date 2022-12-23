This Day in History:, Van Gogh Cuts off His Ear .
December 23, 1888.
Van Gogh mutilated his earlobe during a fit of dementia while staying in Arles, France.
The Dutch painter was sharing a house at the time with fellow artist Paul Gauguin.
Van Gogh allegedly lashed out at Gauguin with a knife before using it on himself.
He is said to have given his earlobe to a prostitute who worked at a nearby brothel.
Van Gogh checked himself into a mental hospital in Saint-Remy following a brief hospitalization in Arles.
During this period, he experienced intense moments of creativity, painting some of his most known works, such as 'The Starry Night.'
Though he sold only one painting during his lifetime, Van Gogh's work now auctions for prices in the tens of millions