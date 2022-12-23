January 6 Committee Releases Final Report

January 6 Committee , Releases Final Report.

Reuters reports that the House Select Committee released the over 800-page report late on Dec.

22.

The probe of the Jan.

6, 2021, Capitol attack included nearly 1,200 interviews over the course of 18 months.

One of the main takeaways of the report is that the committee makes clear it believes "one man," Donald Trump, was responsible for the events that day.

One of the main takeaways of the report is that the committee makes clear it believes "one man," Donald Trump, was responsible for the events that day.

The committee maintains that he incited his supporters to act violently by spreading lies of a stolen election.

Reuters reports that on Dec.

19, the committee requested Trump be charged "with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection.".

Reuters reports that on Dec.

19, the committee requested Trump be charged "with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection.".

Rather than honor his constitutional obligation to 'take care that the laws be faithfully executed,' President Trump instead plotted to overturn the election outcome, House panel, via 160-page report summary.

While the panel's request for legal action does not require prosecutors to act, it does mark the first time that Congress has ever sought to criminally prosecute a former president.

While the panel's request for legal action does not require prosecutors to act, it does mark the first time that Congress has ever sought to criminally prosecute a former president.

After the final report was released, Trump took to Truth Social to deem the findings "highly partisan" and a "witch hunt.".

After the final report was released, Trump took to Truth Social to deem the findings "highly partisan" and a "witch hunt.".

He claims they failed to "study the reason for the protest, election fraud.".

He claims they failed to "study the reason for the protest, election fraud.".

The former president still intends to run for the nation's highest office in 2024