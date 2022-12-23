The Top 10 News Stories of 2022

The World Economic Forum recently reported on the top 10 biggest news stories of 2022.

1.

Global Inflation, In June, price increases in the United States peaked at over 9.1%.

In October, price increases in the United Kingdom hit 11.1%.

2.

The rise of Omicron, 2022 saw the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread, as the virus responsible for the pandemic continues to mutate.

3.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine.

The ongoing war has lead to a global food and energy crisis, while also displacing millions of people.

4.

U.S. Overturns Roe v Wade, On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court revoked women's rights to abortion, restoring state authority over women's reproductive rights.

5.

Global heatwaves, The impact of global climate change continues with many record-breaking temperatures recorded around the world.

6.

Worldwide droughts, This summer, Europe experienced its worst drought in 500 years, while China saw water levels in the Yangtze river basin impact the country's electricity generation.

7.

Floods in Pakistan, From June to August, extreme floods in Pakistan killed over 1,391 people and caused an estimated $30 billion in damages.

8.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, On September 8, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 following 70 years on the throne.

9.

Global population breaks 8 billion, On November 15, the world's population reached a historic marker, exceeding 8 billion.

10.

COP27's fund for vulnerable nations, Leaders at the summit agreed to support poor countries experiencing the impact of climate change.