Special Look at the NBC Competition Series America's Got Talent: All-Stars
Special Look at the NBC Competition Series America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Here's a special look at the NBC competition reality series America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

AGT: All-Stars Judges: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel Stream America's Got Talent: All-Stars January 2, 2023 on Peacock!