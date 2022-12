PCR testing in Douglas County sees high usage as a way to identify Influenza, COVID and RSV

Trying to keep from getting sick has been a tough task in Omaha lately and it is not just one bug that folks have to watch out for.

“We have seen quite the surge of cases of initially RSV, then COVID and now Influenza A, especially with COVID cases on the rise again,” said Dr. Erika Rothgeb with Think Whole Person Healthcare.

Douglas County, like much of the country, is in the midst of what’s being called a tripledemic.