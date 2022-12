Postal workers take to the picket line in Charlton

General Secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Dave Ward, says striking postal workers “want to reach an agreement with Royal Mail”, before adding that the “ball is in their court”.

He spoke from a picket line in Charlton as he joined a number of postal workers who were striking in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Report by Patelr.

