RECAPPING KARI LAKE'S TRIAL ON ELECTION FRAUD

Michelle Swinick recaps Kari Lake's trail.
Trial for Kari Lake's election lawsuit wraps up
Rumble
In her lawsuit, Lake claims tens of thousands of voters were disenfranchised on Election Day, and cost her the election. FOX..
Michelle Swinick recaps Kari Lake's trail.
In her lawsuit, Lake claims tens of thousands of voters were disenfranchised on Election Day, and cost her the election. FOX..
Day 2 Expectations: As the Plaintiff's clock winds into its final hour, noted pollster Richard Baris aka "The..