Jan 6 White hat Operation: Nancy Pelosi's Laptop!

For those that keep doubting that there is No civil war going on already, this is proof & you can see the White Hats- Loyal Patriotic Constitutional Military fighting Deepstate Treasonous Traitors in govt.

We all know the spooks were dressed as Maga people but did you know 2 good guys there were dressed as Antifa in a counter intel operation to get vital intel of the crimes, treason of Democrats in Nancy Pelosi's laptop!

This is why they impeached Trump and keep attacking him on the Jan 6 nonsense which we know is just all a distraction!