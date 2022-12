Don't Miss The Best Compilation | Jack Ma's Advice will alter the way you see the future

Chinese business tycoon, philanthropist, and investor Jack Ma Yun.

He was the previous executive chairman of the Alibaba Group and a co-founder of the company.

Ma claims that this is the best century of all time in this speech.

He describes entering a new era that he refers to as DT (Data Technology) time and how it has the potential to affect millions of people's lives.

Youth are encouraged by him to take chances and make errors.