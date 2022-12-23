Aston, the bull who thinks he's a horse

At the foot of the vineyards outside a sleepy village in northern France, Sabine Rouas and her steed Aston, a 1.4-tonne (3,000-pound) bull, make stately progress.

A van pulls to a halt and the bemused driver takes out his phone to record the scene.

Aston's outings often trigger the same reaction, and give Sabine a chuckle.

"Honestly, I didn't invent this," she says.

"Look around the world, people ride all sorts of animals -- ostriches, camels, elephants." Aston is a local celebrity in the Meuse region, and now around the world.