Notorious French serial killer Charles Sobhraj known as 'The Serpent' freed from Nepal prison

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers.
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers.
Charles Sobhraj, who is a French serial killer, is known to have killed at least 20 people by duping them through "charm and..
Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from..