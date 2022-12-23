Jack Sweeney Is Tracking Elon Musk Again on Twitter Under ‘ElonJetNextDay’

Jack Sweeney Is Tracking Elon Musk Again , on Twitter Under ‘ElonJetNextDay’.

Jack Sweeney Is Tracking Elon Musk Again , on Twitter Under ‘ElonJetNextDay’.

Sweeney, 20, started tracking Musk's private jet under the account @ElonJet in 2020.

He said he did it because he was a fan, but Musk wasn't happy about it and threatened to sue him.

He also suspended his Twitter accounts, including @ElonJet, tweeting that "any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation." .

But Twitter's updated doxxing policy still appears to allow "sharing publicly available location information after a reasonable time has elapsed, so that the individual is no longer at risk for physical harm.".

So Sweeney made the new account, @ElonJetNextDay, and will continue to track Musk's location, but it will be delayed by 24 hours.

Sweeney said that as of now, he'll be "posting manually" because "the framework for automating isn't there yet.".

He also pointed out that "@ElonJet is still available elsewhere" such as Truth Social.

Sweeney told Insider that he also intends to bring other accounts such as @Celebjets to Instagram, Facebook and more