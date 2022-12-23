Installing a metal roof on my new home flip

In this video, we show you how to install a metal roof on a residential property.

From preparing the roof deck to cutting and fitting the metal panels, we cover all the steps involved in this popular roofing option.

Metal roofs are known for their durability, energy efficiency, and resistance to weather and wear, making them a popular choice for both new construction and roofing replacements.

Whether you're a homeowner looking to tackle a DIY project or a contractor seeking to expand your skills, this video has something for you.

Tune in to learn how to install a metal roof and add value to your property.

