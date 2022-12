PROOF PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROMOTED DUMBING DOWN AMERICA

Maybe not all of America but enough of America then we can see the results of public schools education hey enjoying recess and lunch more then what are you teaching the classroom after all are we not learning that we're really not who we are but some other sex or some other perverted situation of which you can't talk about because you're ashamed of your parents what else is there?

Come out from among them!

FREEDOM ONLY in Jesus Christ, the blood THAT washes away your sin!