Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil (2018 Biography)

"Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil" pulls back the curtain on the now imprisoned religious prophet to an estimated 15,000 followers of the FLDS Church who, before going to jail for two felony counts of child sexual assault in 2011, is said to have married at least 78 wives and have more than 50 children and controlled millions of dollars for the church.

This two-hour special takes a look from the inside out at a community that was led for decades by a man who controlled many to quell his demands and desires.

Revealing dark secrets that include the damage Jeffs did to young children, including his own, the special features extensive interviews with Jeff's closest family, former church members and those who wrestled to bring him to justice.

The special also highlights stories of those who fought back against Jeffs' power and escaped his control with the intent to bring him down.

Stories including those of the Lost Boys, a group of discarded teenage boys who find each other and the will to expose Jeffs' crimes and the story of Elissa Wall, the child bride who became the lead witness in the trail that ultimately put Jeffs in prison.