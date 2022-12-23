Will Ferrell Brings the Spirit to the Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza | Hot Ones

Will Ferrell is back—and so much more—for the Second Annual Hot Ones Holiday Extravaganza!

This end-of-year special is our little way of saying thank you to the fans and helping to raise money for our charity partner, Common Threads.

What’s in Spicy Santa's bag of content this year?

Jesus Trejo (Tacos Con Todo) is taste-testing holiday foods from around the world with the kids of Common Threads!

Alvin Cailan (The Burger Show), Nicole Russell (Pizza Wars), and George Motz (Burger Scholar Sessions) are whipping up holiday leftover sandwiches!

The much-anticipated Hot Ones Awards with Camera Guy Bill!

And, of course, to follow up on Gordon Ramsay's epic appearance last year, Will Ferrell takes on the wings of death and discusses SNL, being a mall Santa, and his new Christmas movie, Spirited, streaming now on Apple TV+.

We hope you enjoy the show, and if you’re a fan of Hot Ones and First We Feast, we’d appreciate nothing more than a donation to Common Threads—just smash that donation button!