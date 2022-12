FRIDAY FUNNY - US OWES CLIMATE REPARATIONS IS A JOKE - SEE WHAT US GIVES COUNTRIES IN AID YRLY

Friday Funny - The thought that the U.S. owes the world climate reparations is ridiculous, and a worse idea when you look at how much the U.S. - the poorest country in the history of the world in the most currency collapsing debt ever, pays countries in foreign aid yearly.